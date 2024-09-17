Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,153.08 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,126.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,027.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,109.70.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock worth $11,498,705. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

