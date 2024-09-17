Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after purchasing an additional 819,019 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after purchasing an additional 983,842 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,367,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

BABA stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

