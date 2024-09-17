Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MBOT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 239,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,557. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $14.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microbot Medical stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

