Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

