Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.14. 7,316,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,299,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.01. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Micron Technology by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 301,500.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,334,000 after buying an additional 1,809,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $892,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

