MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $134.53

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.53, but opened at $138.37. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $134.13, with a volume of 2,285,125 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.54.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,990,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

