Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.85

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
