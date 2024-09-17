Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,325 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.61% of Mitek Systems worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 738,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MITK. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $16.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

