Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

