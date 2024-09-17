Monero (XMR) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Monero has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $171.86 or 0.00281080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $54.82 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,144.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.55 or 0.00524262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00104463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00031407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00078367 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.