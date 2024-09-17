Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $148.99 million and $3.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00039406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,137,239,128 coins and its circulating supply is 902,424,843 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

