Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,159 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $741.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $712.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $684.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

