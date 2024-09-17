Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,529,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,300,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $129,806,000 after purchasing an additional 290,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CI stock opened at $367.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.51. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

