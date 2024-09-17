Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 2,853 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $218.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

