Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $204.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.36.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

