Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in August

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 46.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,115,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $28.94.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

