Morguard North American to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MRG)

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Morguard North American Price Performance

Morguard North American has a one year low of C$13.17 and a one year high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.76 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Morguard North American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Morguard North American Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

Featured Stories

