Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Update

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 383,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Movano Stock Performance

MOVE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 188,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,712. Movano has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Movano

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Movano by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 413,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Movano by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Movano during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Movano by 50.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,630,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Movano in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Movano

About Movano

(Get Free Report)

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.