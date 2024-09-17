Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Update

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 383,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Movano Stock Performance
MOVE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 188,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,712. Movano has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Movano in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
About Movano
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.
