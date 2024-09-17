Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 481,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 143,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 12.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

