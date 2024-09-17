My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0396 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $78,516.60 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

