Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nanofilm Technologies International Price Performance
Shares of NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 on Tuesday. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 52 week low of C$2.52 and a 52 week high of C$2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.52.
Nanofilm Technologies International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nanofilm Technologies International
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Nanofilm Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanofilm Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.