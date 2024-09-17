Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nanofilm Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 on Tuesday. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 52 week low of C$2.52 and a 52 week high of C$2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.52.

Nanofilm Technologies International Company Profile

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, Nanofabrication, and Sydrogen segments. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on vacuum coating technologies and processes.

