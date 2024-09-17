Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

