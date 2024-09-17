Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 141,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Navient by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 122,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 171,160 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 102,163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 85,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

NAVI opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

