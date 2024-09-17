Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Insider Acquires A$328,461.84 in Stock

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Free Report) insider Sean McGould purchased 195,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.68 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$328,461.84 ($221,933.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Navigator Global Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

