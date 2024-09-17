Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($5.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($4.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Netcapital had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 100.71%.
Netcapital Trading Up 11.2 %
NCPL opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. Netcapital has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60 and a beta of -0.56.
About Netcapital
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Netcapital
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Don’t Miss Out: NETGEAR’s Turnaround Signals Big Potential
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Boston Scientific: Why This MedTech Giant Isn’t Slowing Down
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Silver’s Breakout: 3 Momentum Stocks You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.