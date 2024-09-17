Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($5.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($4.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Netcapital had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 100.71%.

Netcapital Trading Up 11.2 %

NCPL opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. Netcapital has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60 and a beta of -0.56.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

