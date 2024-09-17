Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $705.40 and last traded at $701.47. Approximately 445,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,727,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $696.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $660.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,293,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

