Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.62 and last traded at $41.62. Approximately 15,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 117,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Neurogene from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurogene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Neurogene Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the second quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Neurogene during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Neurogene during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Neurogene in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

