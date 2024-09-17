New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to $3.25 at Scotiabank

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.74.

Shares of New Gold stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. 7,115,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,028. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in New Gold by 8.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 57.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,328,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,394 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in New Gold by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 1,499,745 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

