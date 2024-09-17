New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

New World Development Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. New World Development has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.04.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

