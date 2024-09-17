Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Noble Roman's Price Performance

NROM remained flat at $0.37 on Tuesday. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Noble Roman’s has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

About Noble Roman's

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

