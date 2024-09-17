Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down to $136.90

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.90, but opened at $133.60. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $133.58, with a volume of 417,313 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.14. The company has a market capitalization of $596.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

