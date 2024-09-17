NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Plans Final Dividend of $0.09

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from NRW’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
NRW Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
About NRW
