Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.3 %

NTR stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.39.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

