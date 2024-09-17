Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.25

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

Shares of OCI opened at GBX 503 ($6.64) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 490.90. The firm has a market cap of £887.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of 0.69. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 392 ($5.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($7.00). The company has a current ratio of 24.00, a quick ratio of 82.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £50,900 ($67,239.10). In other news, insider Caroline Foulger purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($136,327.61). Also, insider Fiona Beck acquired 10,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £50,900 ($67,239.10). 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.