Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Short Interest Up 19.5% in August

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,240,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 14,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

Olaplex Stock Performance

OLPX traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. 2,753,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,936. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 2.42.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Olaplex

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 183,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $376,160.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 122,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Olaplex by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

