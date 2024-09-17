Old West Investment Management LLC Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,365 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Rafael worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rafael during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Price Performance

Shares of Rafael stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael ( NYSE:RFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 5,329.44%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

