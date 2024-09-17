Old West Investment Management LLC Has $15.30 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,199 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial comprises 6.7% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Virtu Financial worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

