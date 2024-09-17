Old West Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.34. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.