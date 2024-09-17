OMG Network Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $43.95 million and $23.06 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00040246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

