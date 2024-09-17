OMG Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.88 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $44.78 million and $24.88 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00039385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013039 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

