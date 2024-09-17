One Capital Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $258.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $259.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

