One Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $291.32 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $204.15 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The stock has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

