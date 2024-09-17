One Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 193.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $208.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

