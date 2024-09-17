One Capital Management LLC Buys 10,940 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $141.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.87.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

