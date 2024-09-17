One Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

