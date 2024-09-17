One Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 475.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,423,000 after buying an additional 247,378 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,955 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 711.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,915,000 after purchasing an additional 133,713 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,646,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Down 1.4 %

CTAS stock opened at $204.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average is $181.35. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $209.12.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.50 to $142.50 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $193.75 to $212.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

