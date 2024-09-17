One Capital Management LLC Takes $5.14 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.8% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 653,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after buying an additional 130,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $169.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $876.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

