Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 43,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 442,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Open Lending

Open Lending Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.50 million, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 6.25%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Open Lending by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,094,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,749,000 after purchasing an additional 546,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,088,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.