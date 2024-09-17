Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Boosted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $173.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

