Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Buy at Melius Research

Melius Research upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.88.

Oracle Stock Up 5.1 %

ORCL stock opened at $170.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $472.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,127,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

